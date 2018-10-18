Exodus of migrants from Gujarat to reduce India's textile output by 10-15%

The exodus of from is set to reduce India’s output by 10-15 per cent this year.

The industry in India is spread in a few pockets, with and Maharashtra in the west, and Chennai and Bangalore in the southern part of the country. Units in these regions employ a large workforce from other states such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Interestingly, unlike in the developed countries, factories in India are not fully automated and hence, this sector remains dependent heavily on workers and is, therefore, a labour-intensive industry.

contributes nearly 80 per cent of India’s overall production of synthetic textiles. All units in the synthetic segment are facing a paucity of labour. While large players have employed their workers on regular basis, adhering to labour laws strictly, small- and medium-sized units are facing huge problems in labour availability, forcing most of them to reduce production by 20-25 per cent or even higher in some cases.

“Gujarat is a major textile producer. Hence, mass return (to their home states) of from Gujarat is set to reduce India’s overall by 10-15 per cent this year,” said R K Dalmia, President, Century Textiles and Industries Ltd.

The exodus started in July this year following cases of violence against the migrants over the rape of a minor girl. The situation took a political turn afterwards.

Many textile bodies, however, link the current labour shortage to a seasonal phenomenon, with a large number of returning to their native places for Dussehra and

“Normally, labourers take three or four months of leave during this time, and return a month or two after This is not an event that has happened this year only. The industry prepares for shortage of labour months in advance. Textile manufacturers also extend their delivery schedules to meet labour shortage. This year, however, the impact is wider due to mass return of migrant workers,” said Siddharth Rajagopal, Executive Director, The Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council of India (Texprocil).

Delivery of export orders has been a perennial issue for Indian textile exporters due to labour shortage. While textile exports have been encouraging due to the steep depreciation in the rupee against the dollar, the labour shortage could prove to be a speed breaker.

A senior official of the Synthetic & Rayon Textiles Export Promotion Council (SRTEPC), under the Ministry of Commerce, said that labour shortage has always been an issue in this sector. “While the return of migrant workers might see some impact, it is hart to quantity in terms of their business volume and contribution in export,” he added.

Meanwhile, with the launch of many employment guarantee schemes in their native states, workers also get some jobs back home. So, while many return after their leave period gets over, a number of skilled workers also migrate to other industries, including agriculture.

Data compiled by the Confederation of Indian that about 100 million people are employed in industry, directly and indirectly.

With continuous support from the government through a slew of measures on all fronts, there has been increase in exports of textiles and apparel from India. As per the quick estimates data by DGCI&S, exports of textiles and apparel rose by 11 per cent in July 2018 over the same period last year.