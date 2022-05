Explained: Is the pace of unicorns in India that 2021 saw slowing?

The Indian startup ecosystem recently celebrated the 100th unicorn milestone. It came after a month of no big fund announcements. Compare this to 2021, when three to four unicorns were being added every month.

Nevertheless, the 100th unicorn needs to be celebrated since the first unicorn was announced in 2011 — 11 years ago. But the question being asked now is: Is the pace of unicorns that 2021 saw slowing? According to PGA Labs, unit of consulting firm Praxis Global Alliance, India will see an additional 45 unicorns this year. However, only a handful of soonicorns have ...