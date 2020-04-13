JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Zee stock plunges 13% over Rs 522 cr investment in tech subsidiary
Business Standard

Explained: Why companies are facing crisis of confidence in leadership

The survey shows that the levels of worriedness are almost the same for respondents in Asia, Europe, and marginally higher in America.

Pavan Lall 

Why, how, and to what extent AI could enter the decision-making boardroom?
While 85 per cent of respondents believe that the chief executive officer (CEO) has the most critical role to play, 40 per cent express doubts that the person in the top role can deliver amid disruption in the next five years.

A leadership survey recently conducted by search firm Odgers Berndtson and Harvard Business Review Analytic Services processed responses from almost 2,000 companies across the world, and also included 50 participants from India.

The survey shows that the levels of worriedness are almost the same for respondents in Asia, Europe, and marginally higher in America. While 85 per cent of respondents believe that the chief executive officer (CEO) has the most critical role to play, 40 per cent express doubts that the person in the top role can deliver amid disruption in the next five years.

Prasad Medury, managing director Odgers Berndtson India said, “the key attribute required by a leader today is humility because it takes courage to say one doesn’t have the answer to all questions.


Humble leaders today have a better chance of success rather than the old style leadership of command and control.”

chart

chart
First Published: Mon, April 13 2020. 22:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU