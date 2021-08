Explained: Why founders of Simplilearn chose fundraising over outright sale

Why settle for $400-500 million when you can make a billion or even more? That, in a nutshell, is why Krishna Kumar, 43, and Kashyap Dalal, 40, co-founders of Bengaluru-based edtech firm Simplilearn, one of the big players in the segment, sold a 51 per cent stake to Blackstone instead of selling 100 per cent as close competitor and rival Great Learning chose to do.

The duo has a straightforward game plan that they said will leave them and their employees even richer than what rivals have managed in recent times. Like many edtech players, Simplilearn decided to raise some money in 2020 ...