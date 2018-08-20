Export of India-made cars to US goes up, America becomes 2nd-biggest market

The ride of India-made cars to the United States continues to pick up speed. In FY19, after it became the third-biggest export destination for Indian cars, the US has emerged the second-biggest market. South Africa, which used to be the second-biggest market in the past, now stands third.

Mexico retains the top position. India has exported passenger vehicles (that includes cars, utility vehicles and vans as sub-segments) worth $268 million (Rs 18.76 billion approximately) to the US in three months ended June, data with the Union commerce ministry showed. Shipments to South Africa ...