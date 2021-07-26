Eye on revenue growth, Vodafone Idea revises plans for corporate customers

-
ALSO READ
Analysts positive on telecom service providers despite delay in tariff hike
Reliance Jio looks beyond mobile operations to monetise digital platforms
Airtel's Q4 PAT declines 11% QoQ to Rs 759 crore; ARPU falls to Rs 145
Bharti Airtel Q4 preview: Strong operating performance seen; ARPU may fall
Bharti Airtel may return to black in Q3, revenue to grow over 15%: Analysts
-
Vodafone Idea (Vi) on Monday revised its tariff plans for corporate customers with more bundled offers as it looks to increase its average revenue per user (ARPU).
The new plans are aligned with those of Bharti Airtel, which tweaked its tariff last week. Currently, Reliance Jio has the cheapest plan for corporate customers starting at Rs 199 but it offers less data than competing plans.
Vi has introduced a new plan of Rs 349 and rationalised the data offered to its corporate customers as a part of its upgraded offer. The new plans are priced between Rs 299 and Rs 499 and provide customers 30-100 Gb data apart from features like mobile security, location tracking, movies, Disney + Hotstar subscription and other benefits.
In its plans rolled out in April, Vi offered corporate customers 40-75 Gb of data through Rs 299 and Rs 399 plans, respectively. Now the data offered has been reduced under those price points.
ALSO READ: Vodafone CEO hints at spin-off of mobile money platform M-Pesa
Last year. Vi had announced a five-point strategy for cost optimisation and revenue growth, and one of its pillars was focus on enterprise customers. Yet the company continues to underperform in comparison to its peers on various parameters. Vi’s ARPU in March-end was Rs 107, which was much lower than Airtel and Jio. Similarly, the average data usage per user of Vi ( 13.1 Gb) is lower than Airtel (16.8 Gb) and Jio (13.3). Vi hopes that the new offerings would help in increasing its ARPU and data usage per user.
“The ‘new normal’ has led to an inevitable surge in the use of the internet due to national lockdowns and social distancing norms. Organisations and people have now become accustomed to the new way of living — work from home, learn from home, and entertainment from home etc. With this, customers have also evolved with their needs and requirement of high-speed data,” Vi said in its statement.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU