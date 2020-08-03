Facebook India gets down to serious business as it tries to go local

It takes five people a month to make a chikan dupatta. The beauty of the embroidery, the poverty of the artisans behind it and the fact that her husband, Vinod Punjabi, owned a business selling zardozi, mukaish and other handcrafted materials egged Rhea on.

The Punjabis set up Ada Designer Chikan Studio in Lucknow in 2005. The idea was to support small artisans and create a bigger market for chikan. So Rhea Punjabi turned to Instagram and YouTube, and in 2011 created a Facebook page. “Facebook really helped in creating awareness overseas — Canada, US, UK, UAE. ...