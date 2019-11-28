Facing realty: Slowdown in real estate sector hits Peninsula Land hard

Peninsula Land, promoted by Ashok Piramal Group, had many firsts to its credit. It built Crossroads in South Mumbai, which was the country’s first mall. It developed Peninsula Corporate Park — one of the first mill lands in Mumbai to get converted into a corporate complex.

It also has real estate funds with Brookfield of Canada, thus, becoming one of the first companies to start a trend of real estate company co-investing with a global fund manager. But all these were in the good old days. The slowdown in the real estate sector has hit the company hard. It reported an ...