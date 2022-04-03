FACT records highest-ever turnover of Rs 4,100 cr in FY22, up 27% YoY

-
ALSO READ
Cabinet okays Rs 28,655 cr subsidy on P&K fertilisers for rabi season
Latest news LIVE: Pfizer signs $5.3-bn Covid pill deal with US govt
Rocketing raw material costs hit India Inc margins in September quarter
GST, raw material costs pushed footwear prices by 20-50% in 1 yr: V Noushad
Rising raw material costs make analysts cautious on realty stocks
-
Kerala-based public sector player Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT) has achieved a turnover of more than Rs 4,100 crore for the financial year 2021-22, up 27 per cent year on year.
The company performed well despite the pandemic-led adverse market scenario in which raw material prices sky-rocketed in the international markets. FACT produced 963,000 MT fertiliser during the year. Total fertilizer sales for the year crossed one million MT.
Another highlight for FACT during the year is the restart of Caprolactam production after about nine years. The company produced 20,835 MT of Caprolactam resulting in considerable reduction in import of Caprolactam to the country.
FACT is also planning to increase its production capacity with an additional NP fertilizer plant at its Cochin Division located at Ambalamedu. The work for the new project has already started and is expected to be completed by 2024. This will add another 500,000 MT to the total production capacity of the company.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU