FACT records highest-ever turnover of Rs 4,100 cr in FY22, up 27% YoY

Kerala-based public sector player and Chemicals Travancore (FACT) has achieved a turnover of more than Rs 4,100 crore for the financial year 2021-22, up 27 per cent year on year.

The company performed well despite the pandemic-led adverse market scenario in which raw material prices sky-rocketed in the international markets. FACT produced 963,000 MT fertiliser during the year. Total fertilizer sales for the year crossed one million MT.

Another highlight for FACT during the year is the restart of Caprolactam production after about nine years. The company produced 20,835 MT of Caprolactam resulting in considerable reduction in import of Caprolactam to the country.

FACT is also planning to increase its production capacity with an additional NP fertilizer plant at its Cochin Division located at Ambalamedu. The work for the new project has already started and is expected to be completed by 2024. This will add another 500,000 MT to the total production capacity of the company.