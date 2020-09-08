Fada welcomes Kamath panel reccos, but says few dealerships will benefit

The Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Association (Fada), the apex body for automobile dealers, has welcomed the VK Kamath committee’s recommendations on loan restructuring, but said they will only a few dealerships.

“The recommendations of the report will benefit only a small section of dealerships, as we have an average current ratio of 0.8-0.9, due to the already two-year distress we have seen. Hence, the ratio, suggested at 1, will be a difficult condition to meet,” said Vinkesh Gulati, president of Fada, which has 15,000 dealers in the country as members.

Fada has been interacting regularly with the Reserve Bank and the Industry Monitoring Group (IMG) for restructuring support to the dealer fraternity. The dealers’ association is waiting for further information from its bankers to access the recommendations in greater detail.

Auto sales hit the slow lane in September 2018 following the IL&FS crisis. The slowdown, now in its 24th month, has impacted the financials of dealers. The economic fallout on account of the Covid-19 pandemic worsened their plight, forcing close to 300 of them shuttering shops. “There has been no concrete support from the government,” said Gulati.