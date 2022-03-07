Fairfax Financial Holdings weighs selling stake in IIFL Wealth Management

-
ALSO READ
Prem Watsa-backed Fairfax Group sells IIFL Finance shares worth Rs 180 cr
Prem Watsa-backed Fairfax sells 3.2% stake in IIFL Finance for Rs 365 crore
Fairfax affiliate sells IIFL Finance shares worth Rs 313 crore
IIFL Securities pays over Rs 2 cr to settle case with Sebi
HSBC explores India private banking re-entry 6 years after calling it quits
-
Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd., the Canadian investment firm run by Prem Watsa, is exploring the sale of its stake in Indian financial firm IIFL Wealth Management Ltd., according to people familiar with the matter.
The Toronto-based firm is in early-stage talks with potential bidders for the stakes, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. Other major shareholders including General Atlantic could also consider joining Fairfax in selling their own stakes, the people said.
IIFL Wealth shares fell 1.2% on Monday, giving the company a market value of around $1.7 billion. A vehicle controlled by Fairfax holds about 13.6% of the firm’s shares, while General Atlantic has a 21% stake, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Deliberations are ongoing and the investors could decide not to proceed with the sales, the people said. Representatives for General Atlantic and IIFL Wealth declined to comment, while Fairfax didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment outside business hours.
Founded in 2008, IIFL Wealth offers solutions for high and ultra-high net worth individuals, family offices and institutional clients, according to its website. The Mumbai-based firm has more than $44 billion in assets under management.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU