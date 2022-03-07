Fairfax Financial Holdings weighs selling stake in IIFL Wealth Management

Ltd., the Canadian investment firm run by Prem Watsa, is exploring the sale of its stake in Indian financial firm Ltd., according to people familiar with the matter.

The Toronto-based firm is in early-stage talks with potential bidders for the stakes, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. Other major shareholders including General Atlantic could also consider joining Fairfax in selling their own stakes, the people said.

IIFL Wealth shares fell 1.2% on Monday, giving the company a market value of around $1.7 billion. A vehicle controlled by Fairfax holds about 13.6% of the firm’s shares, while General Atlantic has a 21% stake, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Deliberations are ongoing and the investors could decide not to proceed with the sales, the people said. Representatives for General Atlantic and IIFL Wealth declined to comment, while Fairfax didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment outside business hours.

Founded in 2008, IIFL Wealth offers solutions for high and ultra-high net worth individuals, family offices and institutional clients, according to its website. The Mumbai-based firm has more than $44 billion in assets under management.