Fairfax not exiting Bengaluru airport, has 'no interest' in selling stake

-
ALSO READ
172 workers at 56 airports found drunk on duty between Jan-July: DGCA
Breach of cross-holding norms: Fairfax seeks consent settlement with Sebi
Supply chain, margin woes for Siemens, but strong order flow a positive
Revival of orders to boost project business, drive gains for Siemens
1,900 private guards to take up non-core security roles at airports
-
Fairfax is not selling its stake in Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), said the firm owned by Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa in response to a media report that reported a deal for $1.5 billion.
Fairfax picked up a 38 per cent in BIAL in 2018 for Rs 2,522 crore, giving it control of India's third largest airport. It subsequently increased its holding to 54 per cent by 2018 after buying additional shares from GVK group and Siemens.
Fairfax’s investment in BIAL is largely held through Anchorage Infrastructure, an investment vehicle for airports and infrastructure projects.
"Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is a long term investor in the Bangalore International Airport and has no interest in selling its ownership interest," said Fairfax late Thursday.
Watsa, who is of Indian origin, last March announced plans to list Anchorage Infrastructure. "The marketability of BIAL to large pension funds and strategic global airport operators, even as an unlisted company, is very high. This is supported by several recent examples of stake sales and privatisation of airport assets in India. A public listing of Anchorage will help in discovering the true value of BIAL. We believe that it could be much higher than $2.9 billion,” he said then.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 12:03 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU