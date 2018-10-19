Fairfax starts infusion in Catholic Syrian Bank, forks out Rs 4.40 bn

Prem Watsa-promoted Holdings' infusion of funds in (CSB) has finally started after dragging on for nearly six months due to various pending approvals from the The Canadian Billionaire's investment arm infused Rs 4.40 billion on Friday of the committed Rs 12-billion equity.

The Bank has completed allotment of equity shares and convertible warrants to India Holdings Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, FIH Mauritius Investments Limited (FIH-M).

This is the first deal in which a foreign investor is taking up a majority stake in a bank after RBI tweaked ownership norms in May 2017.

C V R Rajendran, chief executive officer of CSB, has confirmed the development and said that the Rs 4.40 billion will be deployed immediately, as demand for growth capital is high in the market. This is 25 per cent of the equity money and 40 per cent of the warrant money. The balance, Rs 7.60 billion, will be availed as and when required.

The money is coming in as growth capital and considering that there is lot of demand in the market, it could be deployed in money market instruments such as commercial papers and NCDs immediately, and will be quickly transferred to loan assets.

In connection with the initial closing, the shares and warrants have been issued on a partly paid-up basis and will be fully paid-up within 18 months, following the initial closing. This will lead to FIH-M holding 51 per cent of the total paid-up capital of the bank. Necessary permissions for increasing the overall non-resident (foreign) shareholding of the bank to 74% of paid-up capital have also been obtained.

Rajendran added the money raised through this transaction will ensure that CSB is well capitalised to grow its balance sheet to over Rs 500 billion and also support its expansion plans across India. Part of the capital will also go towards improving its physical infrastructure, enhancing its IT and digital capabilities and significantly strengthening its brand presence across core geographies.

had earlier agreed to pay Rs 140 a share as part of the deal announced in February. "While other bank stocks are falling, CSB's share price is increasing, as people are confident about its prospects, with Fairfax coming on board," said Rajendran earlier, adding the share price of CSB was Rs 70 a share two years ago.

The fresh capital will help the bank improve its capital adequacy ratio (CAR), which is 9.91 per cent at present. CSB's balance sheet had stagnated at Rs 250 billion due to lack of capital, said Rajendran. He plans to double it in three years after the Watsa deal. The bank will also have 1,000 branches, against 423 now, and will become a pan-India lender. Almost half its branches are in Kerala.

The capital from Fairfax is also important for CSB to return to profit by FY20. It posted a Rs 975-million loss in FY18 due to higher provisioning and write-offs on account of non-performing assets.

On initial public offering, Rajendran said the bank was going ahead with its plan to list by 2019 according to RBI’s direction. But sources in CSB said Fairfax may approach RBI to extend the deadline. One of RBI's conditions while approving the Fairfax-CSB deal, was that Fairfax should eventually reduce its holding in the bank from 51 per cent to 41 per cent.