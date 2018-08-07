Fake news crackdown: Govt seeks options to block Facebook and WhatsApp

-
In a bid to check the spread of fake news through social media and messaging platforms — leading to mob lynching in some cases — the government is exploring the possibility of blocking mobile applications such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and Telegram. The government is also trying to curb child abuse and pornography spread through these platforms.
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had written to telecommunications service providers (TSPs) and internet service providers (ISPs) on July 18, seeking inputs about options for blocking mobile applications, especially when national security and public order are under threat.
According to officials, the DoT had a meeting on July 4 with telcos and ISPs to discuss measures. “Issues have been raised by the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) and law enforcement agencies for blocking of certain mobile apps... Therefore, you are requested to explore various possible options and confirm how the Instagram/ Facebook/WhatsApp/Telegram and such other mobile apps can be blocked on internet,” said the July 18 letter.
The MeitY, too, had issued a second notice to WhatsApp on July 19, warning the messaging app could face legal action if it failed to curb abuse on the platform. The ministry’s first notice was sent on July 2.
Telecom operators, however, said it would be difficult to block these applications. With the advent of technology, tools such as the virtual private network (VPN) are prevalent in the market, and they allow users to access content that has been blocked at the TSP or the ISP level. The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (Assocham), too, feels that the proposed measure to evolve mechanisms to block applications at the service provider-level is excessive. It would also harm India’s reputation as a growing hub of innovation in technology.
Under the present framework, instructions for blocking of websites or URLs are issued by the DoT to internet service licensees, based on the directions of MeitY and according to the directions from courts. The blocking was done under the Information Technology Act and the Telegraph Act.
“These existing mechanisms require to be reviewed, strengthened and reformed, so as to make them more responsive and accountable,” Assocham said.
Assocham said while considering blocking entire applications, its impact on the economy as a whole needed to be considered. The industry body said internet shutdowns cost the Indian economy approximately $3.04 billion between 2012 and 2017.
“Besides, it is vital to consider the interests of the consumers whose lives might be disrupted despite having no role in the publication or circulation of unlawful content,” Assocham added.
Several cases of mob lynching in recent months took place after false messages were spread on WhatsApp.
