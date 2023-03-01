Fashion startup STUMBL onboards Masoom Minawala as strategic advisor

STUMBL, a fashion catering specifically to young women, has onboarded fashion creator Masoom Minawala as a strategic advisor. In her new role, Minawala – who is a Forbes 30 under 30 – will help the company acquire and retain top fashion creators.

“I am thrilled to be a part of STUMBL’s journey both as an investor and strategic advisor. Their real-time supply chain which brings the latest trends to customers at a brisk pace, and creator-focused shopping approach have the power to not only revolutionise the traditional fashion landscape, but to also provide consumers with an unparalleled personalised shopping experience," Minawala said.

Launched in December 2022 by Maruthy Ramgandhi, Ayyappan Lakshmanan and Abhishekk Handa, the company claims to have served more than 10,000 young women to date, with 20 per cent becoming repeat customers.

Maruthy Ramgandhi, Co-founder and CEO, STUMBL said the company’s vision is to be the No.1 fashion platform for women of today.

“(It is) A platform that will give them the fastest and most reliable access to latest fashion trends. We are building this new, highly engaged shopping experience with social interaction at its core, providing our users with shoppable mood boards,” he said.

“Think of Instagram or Pinterest with shop-as-you-scroll functionality that marries discovery and commerce,” he added.

The start-up has managed to raise $1.6 million in funding from Saama Capital, and Whiteboard Capital, among other angel investors.