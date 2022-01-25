Federal Bank Q3 net profit rises 29% to Rs 521 cr on lower provisions

-

Private sector lender Federal Bank’s net profit rose 28.96 per cent year-on-year basis to Rs 521 crore in the third quarter ended December 2021 (Q3 of FY22) on sharp reduction in provisions and marginal improvement in net interest income.
Net profit was Rs 404.1 crore in Q3 of FY21. Sequentially, net profit rose by 13.2 per cent from Rs 460 crore in the second quarter ended September 2021.
Its stock was trading 3.76 per cent higher at Rs 95.3 per share on the BSE on Tuesday.
Net interest income (NII) rose by seven per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,539 crore in Q3FY22 from Rs 1,437 crore in Q3FY21. Sequentially, NII grew by four per cent from Rs 1,480 crore in Q2FY22.
The other income for the reporting quarter rose marginally YoY go Rs 484.19 crore from Rs 475.38 crore. Sequentially, it declined from Rs 491.65 crore in the second quarter ended September 2021.
Provisions and contingencies declined sharply at Rs 213 crore in Q3, from Rs 414 crore in the third quarter of FY21. Sequentially also, provisions were down from Rs 292 crore in Q2 of FY22.
According to a filing with the BSE, gross non-performing assets (gross NPAs) rose to 3.06 per cent in December 2021 from 2.71 per cent in December 2020. However, it fell from 3.24 per cent in September 2021.
Net NPAs stood at 1.05 per cent in December 2021, up from 0.6 per cent a year ago. But they declined from 1.12 per cent in September 2021.
Its Capital adequacy ratio stood at 14.37 per cent in December 2021.
