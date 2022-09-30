FEMA authority approves India's biggest seizure order against Xiaomi: ED

-
ALSO READ
Xiaomi Pad 5 review: Competitive in price-performance ratio, but imperfect
Xiaomi Next launch event at 12 pm: How to watch livestream, what to expect
Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, Pad 5, smart TV 5A-series launched in India: Details here
Xiaomi OLED Vision TV review: Economical option in premium smart TV segment
Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G review: Modestly priced all-round premium smartphone
-
The competent authority under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) has approved an order of seizure of over Rs 5,551 crore worth of deposits of Chinese mobile phone manufacturer Xiaomi, the highest amount frozen till date in India, the ED said Friday.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had issued the order of seizure on April 29 under the FEMA and later sent it for approval of the competent authority, as required under the law that regulates foreign exchange violations in the country.
The order has been issued under section 37A of the FEMA against Xiaomi Technology India Private Ltd, the federal agency said in a statement.
"This is the highest amount of seizure order in India which has been confirmed by the authority till date.
"The authority, while confirming the seizure of Rs 5,551.27 crore, held that ED is right in holding that foreign exchange equivalent to Rs 5,551.27 crore has been transferred out of India by Xiaomi India in an unauthorised manner and is held outside India on behalf of the group entity in contravention of Section 4 of the FEMA," the agency said.
The competent authority also observed that the payment of royalty is nothing but a tool to transfer the foreign exchange out of India and the same is in "blatant violation" of the provisions of FEMA, it said.
Xiaomi is a trader and distributor of mobile phones in the country under the brand name of MI and Xiaomi India is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China-based Xiaomi Group.
The Competent Authority appointed under FEMA has confirmed the seizure order of Rs. 5551.27 Crore dated 29.04.2022 passed by the ED against Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited under the provisions of FEMA.— ED (@dir_ed) September 30, 2022
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 18:19 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU