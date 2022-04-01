Fertiliser companies raise DAP, NPK rates on spike in input costs

With input costs rising sharply, fertiliser companies have started passing on a portion of the same to the farmers. Sources said fertiliser major IFFCO has raised the price of DAP from Rs 1,200 a bag to almost Rs 1,350 per 50 kg bag (an increase of 12.5 per cent), while that of one variety of NPKS has been raised to Rs 1,400 per 50 kg bag from the earlier Rs 1,290 per bag (an increase of 8.5 per cent).

For NPK-1 and 2, which are other grades of NPK fertiliser, the price hike has been a nominal Rs 20 per bag to Rs 1470 per bag. The existing stock will continue to be sold at the old ...