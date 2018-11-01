Festive season remains lacklustre for Maruti Suzuki, sales flat in October

It’s a lacklustre festive season for car makers. Country’s top carmaker Maruti Suzuki, which sells every second car in the Indian market, saw its volume remain almost flat in October after a flat performance in September sales. The Suzuki owned firm clocked a marginal of 0.6 per cent in sales to dealerships, identical to the witnessed in September.

This implies that the September-October festive period has not been a driver for the carmaker. Things would not be any different for the industry either. reported a domestic sale of 135,948 units in passenger vehicles in October. The company’s popular utility vehicle segment which has models like and S Cross saw a decline of 11 per cent in dispatches last month to 20,764 units.

The flat performance in October has also slowed down the cumulative growth of the company’s passenger vehicle segment in the domestic market to a single digit for the first time in FY19. The double-digit growth of 10.50 per cent till H1, has now come down at 9.1 per cent to 1,044,000 units in April-October.





“The conditions have changed for the worse in the last few months. This festival season is not showing any buoyancy over last year. We do not expect a 10-15 per cent jump in festive season sales,” R C Bhargava, chairman at the company said last week. He said the customers’ sentiments and affordability have been impacted by the regulation that now requires the purchase of three-year insurance with a new car. “This has caused an increase of Rs 9,000 in the price of the car”. He also attributed the change in customer sentiments to the regular price increase in petrol and diesel.

had projected a volume growth of double-digit for FY19. Bhargava said it is not going to be an easy task. “We do not know what will happen in the second half of the year. The company will make its best efforts to achieve a growth of ten per cent this year,” said Bhargava.

In order to push sales during the second quarter, the company had to offer an average discount of Rs 18,700 per vehicle, 23 per cent higher compared to Q2 of FY18. “Discounts have been on the higher side this quarter. Discounts tend to be higher when the market is weak,” said Ajay Seth, chief financial officer at the company.