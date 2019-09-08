Fewer online offers likely to boost offline sales in this festive season

Government scrutiny on deep discounting and predatory pricing by e-commerce companies might finally give a boost to sales of bricks-and-mortar players this festive season.

According to experts, offline players might see between 20 per cent and 30 per cent rise in sales over the last year as customers might again start venturing out and buying this festive season. This year around, sources said, online marketplaces are planning to cut down on deep discounting on millions of products to stay off the radar of the commerce and consumer affairs ministries. “In the last few ...