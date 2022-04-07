FIFS, Meta compile user manual for fantasy sports platforms in India

-
ALSO READ
InMobi's Glance sees active user base in India at 173 mn in Q4 2021
Fantasy Sports added Rs 3,000 cr to Indian sports economy in FY21: Experts
Amid widening losses, strong user addition drives growth for Zomato in Q2
Lockscreen content firm Glance active user base crosses 160 mn in India
Mobile internet user growth slowed down drastically in 2021, shows data
-
The Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS), a self-regulatory industry body for fantasy sports platforms, on Thursday released a ‘User Guide To Fantasy Sports,’ compiled with support from social media giant Meta (formerly Facebook). The manual is aimed at creating a healthy ecosystem for responsible play on fantasy sports platforms.
Anwar Shirpurwala, chief executive officer (CEO), FIFS, said, “The Fantasy sports industry is undergoing revolutionary changes, especially after the recent announcements made by the central government including formation of an Animation, Visual, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) promotion task force, 5G rollout and others to help make India a global hub of this sector as it is currently the largest fantasy sports market in the world with 13 crore users countrywide.”
He added, “As an organisation, Meta has developed numerous industry-first capabilities over the years and continues to push the boundaries to bring customer delight, create shared value in the social media space and we believe it will further help our industry create and nurture personal connections with the fantasy sports user community.”
The guide gives an insight into what exactly a fantasy sport is, that it is a game of skill and how it is distinct from various similar formats and is not related to betting, gambling or wagering and has been recognised as a legitimate business activity protected under Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution of India in multiple judgements by various courts.
The term ‘fantasy sports,’ describes a wide range of contests in which participants construct virtual teams to compete against other participants’ teams, using statistics generated by real-life athletes in team-based sporting events.
Indian Courts have held fantasy sports to be a game that occurs over a predetermined number of rounds in which participating users select, build, and act as managers of their virtual teams. The results are tabulated based on statistics, scores, achievements, and results generated by the real sports persons or teams in officially sanctioned or professionally organized sporting events.
The user guide also mentions what all the courts have said in the various judgements granting legal recognition to the fantasy sports industry thereby extending the constitutional protection.
In a judgement dated July 30th, 2021, the Supreme Court had upheld the legality of fantasy sports by stating that the issue of whether fantasy sports format amounts to gambling or betting or wagering is no longer a question to be examined. Besides, the High Courts of Rajasthan, Punjab & Haryana and the Bombay High Court have also upheld the legality of fantasy sports as being legitimate businesses entitled to protection under Article 19(1)(g) and Article 14 of the Constitution of India.
FIFS said that going forward, the user guide will serve as a practical compendium that can be referred to by various stakeholders and the general public to provide all the relevant information and different aspects about this rapidly growing sunshine industry.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU