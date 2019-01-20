Fiji, Kuwait, Poland airlines seek partnerships with India to boost traffic

Airlines from Fiji, Kuwait and Poland are seeking stronger commercial partnerships with Indian carriers to boost traffic. Around 1.7 million passengers flew between India and Kuwait in 2018, but over a half took one-stop flights via other cities in West Asia.

Intense competition has led to discounting and pressure on yields while traffic itself has declined because of lower crude oil price and economic slowdown. Kuwait Airways has proposed collaboration with Indian carriers to reduce operating costs, grow traffic on direct flights and increase yields. “The market is big ...