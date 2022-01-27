Fino Payments Bank net profit rises 116% at Rs 14.1 crore in Dec quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sensex vaults 767pts, Nifty ends above 18,100; IT, financial stocks shine
Fino Payments not planning to turn into small finance bank 'right now': CEO
Shares of AU SFB come under pressure amid top-level resignations
Nitin Chugh's exit, provisioning concern to weigh on Ujjivan SFB: Analysts
RBI approves Ittira Davis' appointment as Ujjivan SFB's new MD & CEO
-
Fino Payments Bank (Fino Bank) posted 116 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 14.1 crore in the third quarter ended December 2021 (Q3Fy22).
Its revenues rose by 20 per cent YoY to Rs 275.16 crore in Q3Fy22. The YOY revenue growth in Fy22 is expected to be in the range of 27-29 per cent over FY21 despite headwinds posed by wave 2 & 3 of Covid, Bank said in an analyst presentation.
Its stock closed 0.6 per cent higher at Rs 392.70 per share on BSE.
Overall throughput value (TPV) grew by 29 per cent YOY to Rs 49,168 crores in Q3FY22, the bank said in a statement. Payments Banks can take deposits but are not allowed to do lending. They can provide services specially to improve access to financial services to those at the bottom of the pyramid and small businesses.
Rishi Gupta, CEO & Managing Director said, emerging businesses like liabilities accounts and CMS achieving record volumes gave support to activities. The third quarter is marked by festivities in India, leading to a surge in payment businesses like those of Fino Bank. The revenues grew 20 per cent YoY and sequentially 13.6 percent over Q2Fy22.
The innovation and digitization led to a rise in UPI transactions and debit card spends. Going forward, revenues from digital banking business are expected to contribute a larger share in overall revenue pie, Gupta said.
Ketan Merchant, Chief Financial Officer said, the operating leverage in lean cost model is showing impact in our profitability. The focus on high margin products has ensured robust revenues and growth in net profit.
This helped to improve net profit margin by 186 basis points sequentially from 3.26 per cent in Q2FY22 to 5.12 per cent in Q3FY22. The profit margin for Q4FY22 is expected to be in the range of 5.2-5.5 per cent, it added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU