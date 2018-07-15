Fintech startup IndiaLends targets disbursing Rs 10 billion loans in FY19

Mumbai-based Andrews Azariahs was a happy man after a loan of Rs 800,000 was recently credited into his account within two days of the request, that too with a holiday in between. “I needed the loan urgently. It understood my urgency and took immediate steps, and followed up a lot with the banks.

It kept me updated about the status of my loan request,” said Azariahs. He was referring to IndiaLends, a Delhi-based fintech company. IndiaLends, an online credit underwriting and analytics platform, helps consumers access relevant unsecured credit products offered by ...