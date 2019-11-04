Firms bet on foreign investments amid deepening economic slowdown

As demand for goods & services slows in the country, India Inc has turned its attention on growth opportunities in overseas markets. There has been a sharp uptick in outward foreign direct investment (FDI) by Indian companies in the past two years, despite a fall in overall capital expenditure (capex) in the corporate sector.

According to the Reserve Bank of India figures, outward FDI by India Inc was up 38 per cent in 2018-19 (FY19) to $12.6 billion. This was a successive year of strong growth in outward FDI by Indian companies. The figure has nearly doubled in the past two years, from $6.6 ...