Firms face pressure to offer deep discounts if they sell online: CCI study

In the hotels sector, smaller players use online sites to sell out most of their inventory while bigger brands use their own websites

Veena Mani  |  New Delhi 

How deep discounts, impulsive buying have helped e-commerce beat slowdown

Anti-trust watchdog Competition Commission of India (CCI) conducted a study accross Indian e-commerce platforms in an attempt to understand how anti-competitive activity works in the new economy space. The commission studied food delivery platforms, hotel aggregators and platforms selling electronic goods like mobile phones. Last year, the CCI underook a study for the hospital sector.

The study pointed out that 28 per cent revenue for food platforms is generated online, through the cloud kitchen format. The CCI also pointed out in its report that online platforms do not reveal the algorithm they use to show the presence of any restaurant on their site. The CCI also pointed out in its report that there are restrictions on using their own fleet to service customers. They need to use the platform's fleet for this purpose. For restaurants, the burden of discounts falls on them.

In the hotels sector, smaller players use online sites to sell out most of their inventory while bigger hotel brands use their own websites. Just like restaurants, hotels too are facing pressure on pricing.

Sellers of goods like mobiles, and mobile phone accessories are forced to participate in discounts, akin to hotels and retaurants. These sellers have reported to the commission that if they do not participate in discounts planned by the online platform, their visibility and rank on the search engine are adversely affected.

First Published: Fri, August 30 2019. 15:29 IST

