Firms to submit bids for third round of discovered small fields on May 31

-
ALSO READ
Oil Ministry launches seventh round for auction of oil and gas blocks
Oil ministry launches seventh round for oil & gas block auctions
Telangana CM writes to PM, seeks four coal blocks out of central auction
Govt blocks 20 YouTube channels, 2 websites over 'anti-India propaganda'
Top headlines: Govt blocks 20 YouTube channels; 200 Omicron cases in India
-
India is also set to see the curtains for yet another round of oil and gas auctions as companies are set to submit the bids for the third round of discovered small fields on May 31.
These fields are spread over nine sedimentary basins covering over 13,000 square kilometers with in-place hydrocarbons estimated to be around 230 million metric tonne.
Business Standard takes a look at the history these auctions and the investments so far in these rounds. Starting from the pre-New Exploration Licensing Policy (NELP) fields to the nine rounds of NELP, discovered small fields (DSF) and the Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP) rounds, at least 216 blocks are active now, that saw an investment of $45.18 billion.
Majority of the investments in OALP and DSF blocks are set to come up in the coming years. Based on the estimates, India’s reserves increased 41.872 billion tonnes of oil equivalent in 26 sedimentary basins, up from 28.09 BTOE in 15 sedimentary basins.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU