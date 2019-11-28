Firstcry Group firm acquires Oi playschool chain-brief for undisclosed sum

-
Firstcry Group's Edubees Education has acquired play school chain Oi Play Schools of Hyderabad-based People Combine Group, which also owns Oakridge International Schools.
Firstcry is Asia's largest on-line store for baby and kids products. LoEstro Advisors acted as the financial advisor to Oi Play Schools for the deal.
"Our students and employees will both benefit with long-term vision of Firstcry for pre-primary business. LoEstro advice throughout the process resulted in a successful outcome for all parties involved," People Combine Group chairman Naga Prasad Tummala said.
Founded in 2010, Oi Play School currently runs 55 pre-school centers, most of them in Hyderabad and Bengaluru. The company did not share the financial details of the deal.
