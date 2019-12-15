FITE to look at legal options if talks with IT companies fail

-
The Forum for IT Employees (FITE) has said that it may look at legal options, including approaching the Labour Court or the High Court, if talks with the IT firms fail at the conciliation stage in the Labour Department of Tamil Nadu.
A few complaints by the individual employees against the alleged termination, along with complaint from FITE against various IT firms including Cognizant and others, are pending for conciliation with the department.
The conciliation process is expected to be completed in two weeks, with a couple of hearings scheduled. If the talks fail, the Forum will move legally, said Vinod AJ, general secretary of FITE.
