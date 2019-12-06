Fixed deposit holders of debt-laden DHFL asked to submit claims by Dec 17

Fixed deposit holders of debt-troubled Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) have been asked to submit their FD claims to the insolvency professional by December 17.

The holders need to submit their FD certificate or receipt number, identity proof, and a cancelled cheque to substantiate proof of claim.

As of July 6, the company had public deposits worth Rs 6,188 crore. The Bombay High Court had on November 13 directed to make payments to banks and NBFCs.