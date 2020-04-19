Flattening the bankruptcy curve: Why IBC cases may surge post-lockdown

Two American professors, Kenneth Ayotte and David Skeel, recently expounded in an opinion piece in Wall Street Journal why there is a need to flatten the bankruptcy curve as businesses reel from the aftereffects of the pandemic.

A surge in pandemic-triggered insolvency and bankruptcy cases are expected in India in the post-lockdown period. Experts, however, feel just suspending initiation of new cases for a certain period is not enough to safeguard the IBC framework from the onslaught of pandemic-related cases. “Unless there is activity and effort to revive the corporate debtor, ...