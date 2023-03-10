JUST IN
Apple, Foxconn efforts win labour reforms to advance India production plans
Swan Energy, Botas of Turkey ink lease agreement for offshore vessel
DGCA de-registers 2 SpiceJet aircrafts on request from Dublin-based lessors
Danfoss to develop more 'Made in India' products to serve the local market
Paytm Payments Bank goes live with UPI Lite for small value transactions
Mixed day for Adani Group companies; AEL falls 4,2%, Adani Wilmar up 2.8%
All share-backed loans prepaid, Adani executives tell investors at UK meet
Edtech startup Byju's to raise $250 mn in Aakash pre-IPO funding
Go First may take legal action against Pratt & Whitney over engine issues
Apple-Foxconn Karnataka plant to catalyse manufacturing, deep-tech: MoS IT
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Apple, Foxconn efforts win labour reforms to advance India production plans
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal planning to invest $100-150 mn in PhonePe

PhonePe has a formidable market presence in the Indian digital payments space. The app leverages the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) like its other peers

Topics
PhonePe | Binny Bansal | Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal of Flipkart

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Binny Bansal
Binny Bansal

Binny Bansal, the co-founder of Flipkart, is considering investing $100–150 million in the online payment platform PhonePe. The development has come to light as the digital payments company is conducting a financing round, according to a report in The Economic Times (ET). If successful, the investment will be among the largest individual investments in a new-age company.

Quoting a person familiar with the matter, the report said, "The amount that he (Binny Bansal) is investing is yet to be finalised. The talks have been on and are likely to close soon."

PhonePe has already raised about $450 million in primary capital from General Atlantic, Tiger Global, Ribbit Capital, etc. With a stake of close to 70 per cent in the company, Walmart continues to be the largest investor in PhonePe.

PhonePe has a formidable market presence in the Indian digital payments space. The app leverages the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) like its other peers. According to President and CEO of Walmart, Judith McKenna, the platform registers around four billion transactions monthly. The report added, PhonePe's total payment volume (TPV) reached $950 billion.

PhonePe competes with Google Pay, Paytm, Amazon Pay, and WhatsApp Pay, among others. In a statement released in December, 2022, PhonePe claimed to have a 50.2 per cent market share in the UPI payment space in India.

Bansal played a key role in Flipkart acquiring ownership of PhonePe in 2016. He continues to be on the board of PhonePe and maintains close associations with the company's co-founders, Sameer Nigam and Rahul Chari, the report said.

The deal is significant given the fact that the technology space is facing a capital crunch.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on PhonePe

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 10:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.