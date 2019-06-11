Flipkart revises commissions and shipping fee to attract smaller sellers

Home-grown online retail firm Flipkart, now owned by American major Walmart, has slashed seller commissions and shipping fee. The move is expected to help the Bengaluru-based e-commerce company attract new sellers as well as retain the existing ones, sources in the know said.

Flipkart, which was earlier offering two commission rates, for products priced above and below Rs 300, has now divided it into four slabs. The seller commission will now vary for products priced up to Rs 300, Rs 301 to Rs 500, Rs 501 to Rs 1,000, and above Rs 1,000. “The revised rate card would be ...