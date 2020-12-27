FM Logistic plans to double warehousing capacity in next 3-4 years

-
FM Logistic plans to double its warehousing space to 12 million sq ft in 3-4 years, from 60 lakh sq ft at present, as it expects demand for such facilities to increase, its MD and CEO Alexandre Amine Soufiani said.
He expects sales to return to pre-Covid levels by March 2021 as 90 per cent of the business has already recovered by December.
