Following in AirBnb's footsteps, high-end hotels enter home-sharing market

Hotels largely stood by as home sharing companies like Airbnb began offering travellers a chance to bypass a standardised hotel room and, instead, live like a local. But hotels are no longer standing by. In fact, they’re beginning to get into the private home-rental market themselves, mostly at the high end — but with a difference.

Take AccorHotels, which operates hotels and other properties in 100 countries. It has entered the home-sharing market over the past two years by acquiring companies already operating there, says a report in nytimes.com. Adding private home ...