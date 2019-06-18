Food-tech, e-comm firms bring jobs closer home, lead to 'reverse migration'

In the early phase, job opportunities at e-commerce and food-tech companies attracted youth in smaller towns and semi-urban areas towards big cities and metros. But now with leading players in the sector rapidly expanding their footprint beyond the metros and, thus, creating jobs in smaller cities and towns, a ‘reverse migration’ is taking place.

Take the example of Madhu Kumar. Kumar, who hails from Mysuru, was working with Swiggy in Bengaluru when his mother had to undergo surgery back at home. The food delivery start-up helped him relocate to Mysuru and offered him a job ...