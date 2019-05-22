Foodpanda cooks up offline strategy with quick service restaurants

Foodpanda is planning to launch quick service restaurants (QSRs) soon at technology parks, airports and railway stations. This comes amid reports that the Ola-backed company has pivoted away from being only an online food delivery platform. While Foodpanda (and Ola) transitions into running pop-up restaurants/QSRs, the company’s immediate focus is on its cloud kitchen business.

A detailed email sent to Ola went unanswered. The transition to QSRs has been in the making for a while. It started with a heavy churn in the company, which Business Standard reported earlier this ...