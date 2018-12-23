For a storage vendor the cloud is an antithesis: NetApp's Anil Valluri

How has NetApp’s journey from being a storage provider to being a hybrid cloud data services and data management company been? We went through a strategic shift over the past two to three years to position ourselves as a cloud company. After close to 25 years, we could foresee the impact cloud would have on the industry.

The industry was also being impacted by the penetration of advanced smartphones and increasing uptake of data. At the end of the day, we are defined by the data value we have in terms of banking, security and our identity. Looking at the changes around us, we ...