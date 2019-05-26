For vernacular India: Building a news app for next set of internet users

When Narasimha Reddy first went to the US to work there in 2008, the only way he could know what is happening in his hometown was either through the internet or from his parents. But, given his news addiction, the two sources didn't seem enough for him.

Narasimha is now chief executive officer (CEO) of PublicVibe, a hyperlocal news platform that he founded along with Veeram Reddy, Bhaskar Konda and Sridhar Bandlamudi in 2015. The CEO says it was his experience in the US that gave him the idea to start PublicVibe. The start-up last week raised an undisclosed amount in ...