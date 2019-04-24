JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

WhatsApp's new fingerprint feature may stop users from taking screenshots
Business Standard

Former Dena Bank MD Karnam Sekar appointed as IOB's new MD & CEO

He will take over from R Subramaniakumar, who was instrumental in taking measures to turn around the bank

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Former Dena Bank MD Karnam Sekar appointed as IOB's new MD & CEO

Former Dena Bank MD Karnam Sekar is set to take over as the new Managing Director and CEO of Indian Overseas Bank from July 1, 2019. He will take over from R Subramaniakumar, who was instrumental in taking measures to turn around the bank, which has been reporting loses due to high NPA.

Prior to joining as officer on Special Duty and While Time Director of IOB in April 2019, Sekar was the MD & CEO of Dena Bank till September 2018. Earlier he was the Deputy Managing Director and Chief Credit Officer in State Bank of India heading its highest Credit Committee. In SBI, he was also responsible for forumlating loan policy of the bank.

Before SBI, he was working as Chief General Managing in Lucknow circle of SBI.
First Published: Wed, April 24 2019. 09:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU