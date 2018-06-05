Former easyJet executive Cor Vrieswijk is GoAir's new CEO

-
ALSO READ
GoAir may appoint former easyJet exec Cor Vrieswijk as CEO
GoAir sees 2 high level exits within months of Prock Schauer's resignation
Former Go Air CEO Wolfgang to join IndiGo as Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Cook to spin off Quess in a year to simplify business structure
Thomas Cook okays corp revamp, shareholders to get shares in HR firm Quess
-
“Cor will work with the board and leadership team to expand and implement a range of strategic initiatives to lead the airline into its next phase of growth. I am confident that Cor will help scale GoAir further and establish it as a most profitable low-cost carrier in the highly competitive Indian market,” the airline’s Managing Director Jeh Wadia said.
“My primary focus will be to grow the airline to a strong position and modeling the desired changes for further growth and expansion,” Vrieswijk said. Vrieswijk worked in various positions in KLM before taking over as COO in Transavia and easyJet. His last role was that of an advisor at the Thomas Cook group.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU