Former easyJet executive Cor Vrieswijk is GoAir's new CEO

has taken charge as chief executive officer (CEO) of Vrieswijk, an aviation consultant and former senior executive of easyJet, replaces Wolfgang Prock Schauer, who left the airline last December.

“Cor will work with the board and leadership team to expand and implement a range of strategic initiatives to lead the airline into its next phase of growth. I am confident that Cor will help scale further and establish it as a most profitable low-cost carrier in the highly competitive Indian market,” the airline’s Managing Director Jeh Wadia said.

“My primary focus will be to grow the airline to a strong position and modeling the desired changes for further growth and expansion,” Vrieswijk said. Vrieswijk worked in various positions in before taking over as COO in and easyJet. His last role was that of an advisor at the group.