Former Tata Sons director Krishna Kumar passes away due to cardiac arrest

Krishna Kumar, well known as K K, served as the managing director (MD) of Tata Global Beverages from May 1991 to January 1998

Topics
Tata group | Tata Global Beverages | Indian companies

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar
R K Krishna Kumar | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

R K Krishna Kumar, a close confidante of Tata group patriarch Ratan Tata, and a Tata Trusts trustee expired on Sunday due to cardiac arrest.

Krishna Kumar, well known as K K, served as the managing director (MD) of Tata Global Beverages from May 1991 to January 1998.

He was appointed the vice-chairman and managing director in 1997 of the company and retired in 2013.

Kumar was also at the helm of Indian Hotels as vice chairman till 2013. He was instrumental in the acquisition of Tata Tetley by the Tata group in 2000 for 271 million pounds and also help set up Tata and Starbucks joint venture.

First Published: Sun, January 01 2023. 21:31 IST

