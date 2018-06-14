Fortis Healthcare scraps Fortis Malar Hospitals, SRL merger scheme

Ltd (FHL) withdrew the scheme of arrangement and amalgamation between its step-down subsidiary Hospitals, a listed entity and its diagnostics arm Ltd, citing delay in completion of the process and strong headwinds in the sector. Sources close to the development said the plan was called off primarily for technical reasons (delay in completion) and since is on the block, the management felt that it would be best for the new buyer to take a call on the structure of the businesses. The stock reacted positively to the decision and the scrip closed at Rs 51.85 a share, up 0.68 per cent. The plan was proposed in August 2016 and ideally should have taken six to eight months to complete. In a late night filing to the exchanges on Wednesday, said, “The entire process was expected to take six to eight months, however, due to reasons beyond the company’s control, the process took over 19 months and is still not complete.” The scheme is currently pending for approval with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Chandigarh bench, it said. According to the original plan, was to hive off its diagnostic arm to Hospitals. and Fortis Malar were to become one entity and be called SRL.

In turn, Fortis Malar was to sell its Chennai facility to FHL by way of a slump sale for Rs 430 million.