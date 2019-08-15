Fortis files suit to recover Rs 520 crore from Malvinder, Shivinder Singh

Hospital major Fortis Healthcare has filed a civil suit against its former promoters — brothers Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh — and other entities to recover Rs 520 crore from them. The lawsuit was filed in the Delhi High Court on Tuesday.

The Gurugram-headquartered firm confirmed the development. “Fortis Hospitals has filed a suit against Best Healthcare, Fern Healthcare, Modland Wears, Malvinder Mohan Singh, Shivinder Mohan Singh and certain other entities... The suit is sub-judice. At present, we have no further comments,” the company said. ...