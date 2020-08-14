Fortis to be renamed Parkway to distance itself from Singh brothers

Leading hospital chain (FHL) will now don a new identity, Parkway, a brand owned by Malaysian healthcare major IHH. Its diagnostic arm SRL will look for a new brand name and logo.

The re-branding decision was taken as the current brand license agreements will expire in April-May 2021. The stock went up 2.4 per cent on the BSE after the announcement came in. The company said that it was 'important' to reinforce the 'complete disassociation' of the company from its erstwhile promoters - Malvinder and Shivinder Singh.

Ravi Rajagopal, chairman, FHL said, “This is the culmination of the extensive overhaul and strengthening of the governance processes initiated by the reconstituted Board in 2018, and is a reinforcement of our efforts to completely disassociate ourselves from the erstwhile promoters of the Company."

Fortis' board on Friday gave an in-principle nod for the name change and subsequent rebranding of the company and its subsidiaries. FHL will now discontinue the use of 'Fortis', 'La Femme' and 'SRL' brands as part of their corporate name, brand and logo.

A Brand research was conducted by FHL which showed a 'positive response and preference' for the ‘Parkway’ brand as compared to a neutral brand or any other brand of IHH Healthcare Berhad. The Malaysian major now owns 31 per cent of FHL through Northern TK Venture Pte.

The company said that ‘Parkway’ is a well renowned and internationally acclaimed brand in the field of healthcare, belonging to the IHH group. The IHH group operates more than 15,000 licensed beds across 78 hospitals in 10 countries worldwide and is Asia’s largest integrated private healthcare provider.

Rajagopal added: "Our association with IHH is a significant alliance in the healthcare industry in India. We pride ourselves on a culture of serving our patients with care and compassion and the association with IHH would foster that goal. We will work with all relevant authorities to ensure a smooth transition of the brand.”

As part of its commercial strategy, the company intends to, going forward, obtain a license to use the brand ‘Parkway’ as the corporate name, brand and logo of the company and all its subsidiaries (excluding SRL Limited and its subsidiaries and joint ventures) in relation to the hospital business.

Separately, SRL Limited would seek to develop a new neutral brand name, brand and logo, unrelated to the IHH Group and the Fortis brand, for use in the diagnostics business, FHL said.

Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD and CEO, Fortis Healthcare, shared that, “We have always seen potential synergies between our company and IHH and look to leverage IHH’s global healthcare expertise to grow our organisation further. As a brand, our company has had several facets and we have always believed that we stand for much more."

IHH's MD and CEO Loh Chi Keon, meanwhile said that the rebranding exercise further reinforces IHH's commitement to Fortis.

Fortis has been struggling with legal issues surrounding its former promoters - In fact, the country's apex court has ordered a stay on IHH making an open offer to buy an additional 26 per cent stake from Fortis shareholders. The former promoters are entangled in a legal battle with Daiichi Sankyo for a Rs 3500 crore arbitration award owed by the brothers to the Japanese drug major.

Fortis pays a license fee to use the brand and logo and in 2018 parties related to the promoter group had filed a civil suit before a district court in Delhi claiming implied ownership of the brands Fortis, SRL and La Femme. Fortis management had then indicated that it was taking action to secure the brand.