French mobility firm Alstom bags Rs 1,854-cr contract for Mumbai Metro

French mobility firm has been awarded a 220-million euro (Rs 1,854 crore) contract by the Mumbai Me­t­ro­politan Region Deve­lop­ment Autho­rity (MMR­DA) to design, manufacture, sup­ply, test, and commission 234 metro cars, including training of per­sonnel for Mum­bai Metro Line 4 and the extension corridor (Wad­ala-Kasar­vadavali-Gai­mukh).

These new products have been added to Alstom’s portfolio as part of the acquisition of Bombardier Transportation on January 29. The combined portfolio of products — signalling, engineer­ing, and services —all­ows a significantly incre­ased offering for customers across India and the Asia-Pacific Region, the company said.

“These are exciting times, and this first order, following our merger with Bombardier Transportation demonstr­ates our continued commitment towards partnering in the Make in India mission. We are glad to have been awarded this project by MMR­DA and look forward to commencing work on this. is proud to play a part in strengthening the country’s infrastructure and providing world-class mobility solutions to the commercial capital of India,” said Ling Fang, region president, Asia-Pacific.

The line is a 35.3-km-long elevated corridor with 32 stations. It will provide connectivity among the existing East­ern Exp­ress Road­way, Mono Rail, the ongoing Met­ro Line 2B (D N Nagar Mandale), and the proposed Met­ro Line 5 (Thane-Kalyan), and Metro Line 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar Vikhroli). Metro Line 4 & 4A is ex­pected to cut the current travel time by 50-75 per cent, depending on road conditions.