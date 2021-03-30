French mobility firm Alstom bags Rs 1,854-cr contract for Mumbai Metro

-
French mobility firm Alstom has been awarded a 220-million euro (Rs 1,854 crore) contract by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to design, manufacture, supply, test, and commission 234 metro cars, including training of personnel for Mumbai Metro Line 4 and the extension corridor (Wadala-Kasarvadavali-Gaimukh).
These new products have been added to Alstom’s portfolio as part of the acquisition of Bombardier Transportation on January 29. The combined portfolio of products — signalling, engineering, and services —allows a significantly increased offering for customers across India and the Asia-Pacific Region, the company said.
“These are exciting times, and this first order, following our merger with Bombardier Transportation demonstrates our continued commitment towards partnering in the Make in India mission. We are glad to have been awarded this project by MMRDA and look forward to commencing work on this. Alstom is proud to play a part in strengthening the country’s infrastructure and providing world-class mobility solutions to the commercial capital of India,” said Ling Fang, region president, Alstom Asia-Pacific.
The line is a 35.3-km-long elevated corridor with 32 stations. It will provide connectivity among the existing Eastern Express Roadway, Mono Rail, the ongoing Metro Line 2B (D N Nagar Mandale), and the proposed Metro Line 5 (Thane-Kalyan), and Metro Line 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar Vikhroli). Metro Line 4 & 4A is expected to cut the current travel time by 50-75 per cent, depending on road conditions.
