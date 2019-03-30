Fresh approvals for generic hypertension drug opens room for Indian firms

With fresh approvals coming in for generic valsartan (hypertension drug), Indian firms see a limited window of opportunity where they can have pricing power in the US market as the drug is in short supply due to multiple product recalls.

Sources revealed that the firms that got approval planned to launch the product in the US at the earliest. “Right now there is a shortage of the drug in the US and as a result there would be a pricing premium for the time being,” said an industry source. The process used to make the drug was generating a carcinogenic substance as a byproduct. ...