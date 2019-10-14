Fresh initiatives and business mix shift positives for Bharat Forge stock

Bharat Forge gained about 3 per cent on Monday on expectations that product diversification and building new revenue streams will help de-risk its business over the medium term.

The company has plans to invest Rs 1,500 crore- Rs 1,600 crore over the next couple of years towards building its capacities across key geographies of India, the US, and Germany, especially in areas such as aluminium forging, transmission products, and e-mobility products. In the non-auto space, the company is planning to expand its defence and aerospace revenues two folds from the FY19 levels of Rs 480 ...