Fried and tested: Zomato takes the lead in drive for clean auto fuel

For Kala Ram, a 48-year-old truck driver from Rajasthan, food, water and diesel have been the three basic necessities of his life on the road for over two decades. But the diesel he uses has undergone quite a change in recent months. “Mileage thoda kam hai, pick up jada hai…….

Magar log bolte hai yeh sabse shuddh hai (the mileage is a tad lower, pick up is more… but people say this is the purest),” a candid Ram said, standing by a refilling dispenser of BioD Energy, a leading bio-diesel manufacturer, at Bawal in Haryana. Ram’s fleet owner ...