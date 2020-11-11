From Jan 1, e-invoicing mandatory for firms with turnover Rs 100 cr or more

-
ALSO READ
CBIC gives partial relief to companies from compulsory e-invoicing
Govt notifies e-invoicing for companies with Rs 500-crore turnover
E-invoicing to be extended to all firms from Apr 1 in phases: Finance secy
Decriminalisation in Companies Act a move in the right direction? Explained
IT stks factor in most positives; pay hike, promotion surprising: Analysts
-
The government has made it mandatory for companies with annual turnover of at least Rs 100 crore to go for e-invoicing for business to companies (B2C) transactions from January 2021. It has come out with a notification to this effect.
Currently, e-invoicing is mandatory for companies with annual turnover of at least Rs 500 crore. While it was made mandatory from October, the government had put off penalty for errant companies for at least one month.
Abhishek Jain, tax partner at EY, said," Aligned to the recent communications by various government officials, e-invoicing has now been notified for companies with a turnover of Rs 100 crore and above companies as well. With only 50 more days to go, these mid-size companies would need to soon gear up their processes and IT systems to enable compliance with this new invoicing regulation."
Under the system, companies have to raise e-invoices through a unique invoice reference portal and generate the IRN (invoice reference number). Failing this, the companies concerned will not be able to move goods for business-to-business (B2B) transactions.
The government plans to throw open e-invoicing for all companies from April next year.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU